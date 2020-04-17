Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Canopy Growth (CGC), CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Canopy Growth (CGC – Research Report) and CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth, with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.47, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 38.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and MedMen Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canopy Growth with a $21.09 average price target, a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $15.60 price target.

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on CES Energy Solutions, with a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.9% and a 37.5% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Energy Services, Trican Well Service, and Gibson Energy.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.18, which is a 77.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, AltaCorp Captial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$1.50 price target.

