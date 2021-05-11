Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Calavo Growers (CVGW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Calavo Growers (CVGW – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Calavo Growers (CVGW)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Calavo Growers on March 12 and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 75.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Calavo Growers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.00, implying a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

