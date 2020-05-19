Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Hormel Foods (HRL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP – Research Report) and Hormel Foods (HRL – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $140.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 72.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.20, implying a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Hormel Foods (HRL)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Hormel Foods, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 46.5% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hormel Foods with a $43.80 average price target.

