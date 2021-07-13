Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

In a report issued on May 13, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Teekay LNG Partners, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teekay LNG Partners with a $16.25 average price target, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

