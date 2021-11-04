Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Johnson Controls (JCI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Johnson Controls (JCI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

In a report issued on October 12, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.46, close to its 52-week high of $76.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.18, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.