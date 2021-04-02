Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: American Axle (AXL), TechnipFMC (FTI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on American Axle (AXL – Research Report) and TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

American Axle (AXL)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Axle, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Axle is a Hold with an average price target of $10.75.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on March 31, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, Veoneer, and Nordex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.07, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

