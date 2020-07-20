Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Embraer SA (ERJ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report) and Embraer SA (ERJ – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens reiterated a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $246.54, close to its 52-week high of $281.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 67.4% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Vonage Holdings, and Everbridge.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $226.00, implying a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Embraer SA (ERJ)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.18, close to its 52-week low of $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Embraer SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.