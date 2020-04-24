Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Vocera (VCRA), Workday (WDAY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vocera (VCRA – Research Report) and Workday (WDAY – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report released today, Steven Halper from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Hold rating on Vocera, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.00, close to its 52-week low of $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 59.7% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Castlight Health, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vocera with a $25.86 average price target.

Workday (WDAY)

Workday received a Hold rating and a $160.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Derrick Wood today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.8% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Teradata.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.24.

