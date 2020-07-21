Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Twitter (TWTR), Adyen (ADYYF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Twitter (TWTR – Research Report) and Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Twitter (TWTR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Hold rating on Twitter today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Zillow Group, and Criteo SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $33.05, which is a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adyen (ADYYF)

Adyen received a Hold rating and a EUR1400.00 price target from Oddo BHF analyst Stephane Houri today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1610.04, close to its 52-week high of $1676.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Houri is ranked #2314 out of 6806 analysts.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1513.58, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR1050.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.