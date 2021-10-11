October 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Seagate Tech (STX), Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A (DH)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Seagate Tech (STXResearch Report) and Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A (DHResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 56.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $102.00 average price target, which is a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A (DH)

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Hold rating on Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 51.5% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A is a Hold with an average price target of $42.67, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019