Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Seagate Tech (STX), Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A (DH)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report) and Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A (DH – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 56.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $102.00 average price target, which is a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $88.00 price target.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A (DH)

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Hold rating on Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 51.5% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Definitive Healthcare Corp. Class A is a Hold with an average price target of $42.67, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

