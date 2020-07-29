Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Fortive (FTV), Apple (AAPL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fortive (FTV – Research Report) and Apple (AAPL – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fortive (FTV)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Fortive, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 62.3% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Fortive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.38, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Hold rating on Apple today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $373.01, close to its 52-week high of $399.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $374.76, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Wolfe Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

