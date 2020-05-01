Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Brooks Automation (BRKS), Atlassian (TEAM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Brooks Automation (BRKS – Research Report) and Atlassian (TEAM – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Brooks Automation. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 75.4% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.75.

Atlassian (TEAM)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Atlassian. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.49, close to its 52-week high of $158.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.00, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

