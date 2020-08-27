Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Alithya Group (ALYA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Alithya Group (ALYA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alithya Group (ALYA)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Amr Ezzat reiterated a Hold rating on Alithya Group on August 13 and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ezzat is ranked #1977 out of 6909 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alithya Group is a Hold with an average price target of $2.03, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

