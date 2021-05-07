Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

In a report issued on April 30, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Restaurant Brands International, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.71, close to its 52-week high of $71.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheesecake Factory, BJ’s Restaurants, and Texas Roadhouse.

Restaurant Brands International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.00, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.