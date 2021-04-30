Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Booking Holdings (BKNG – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings on March 30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2501.43, close to its 52-week high of $2516.00.

Fuller has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Booking Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #474 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2566.14 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $2574.00 price target.

