Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), Tapestry (TPR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report), Tapestry (TPR – Research Report) and Despegar (DESP – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, Christopher O`Cull from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.89.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 63.0% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Jack In The Box, and Texas Roadhouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $30.00 average price target, representing an 87.5% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released today, Jay Sole from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Tapestry, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.08, close to its 52-week low of $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 39.6% success rate. Sole covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Qurate Retail Group, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tapestry with a $23.21 average price target, which is a 60.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Despegar (DESP)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Despegar, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Activision Blizzard, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Despegar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

