Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX – Research Report) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $283.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $271.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pandion Therapeutics, and Principia Biopharma.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $313.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.