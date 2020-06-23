Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Qiagen (QGEN), Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Qiagen (QGEN – Research Report) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released today, Ulrich Huwald from Warburg Research maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen, with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.57, close to its 52-week high of $44.41.

Huwald has an average return of 32.3% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Huwald is ranked #5783 out of 6714 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $43.91.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastian Walker from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.70, close to its 52-week high of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #2495 out of 6714 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.39.

