August 4, 2021

Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Neurocrine (NBIX), Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.1% and a 18.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.81, which is a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.63, close to its 52-week low of $16.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 33.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67.

