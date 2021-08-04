Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Neurocrine (NBIX), Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.1% and a 18.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.81, which is a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.63, close to its 52-week low of $16.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 33.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67.

