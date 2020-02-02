Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (AMGN), Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Amgen (AMGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Amgen on January 30 and set a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.44, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $236.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

BTIG analyst Andrea Alfonso maintained a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences on January 30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $219.86.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $269.07 average price target, representing a 11.0% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.