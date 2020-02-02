February 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (AMGN), Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report) and Edwards Lifesciences (EWResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Amgen (AMGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Amgen on January 30 and set a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.44, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $236.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

BTIG analyst Andrea Alfonso maintained a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences on January 30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $219.86.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $269.07 average price target, representing a 11.0% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

