Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Life Storage (LSI), Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Life Storage (LSI – Research Report) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Amerant Bancorp on June 23. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Amerant Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a -24.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

