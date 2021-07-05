July 5, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Kilroy Realty (KRC), UBS Group AG (UBS)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kilroy Realty (KRCResearch Report) and UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kilroy Realty (KRC)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Kilroy Realty on July 1 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.49, close to its 52-week high of $74.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UBS Group AG (UBS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG on July 2 and set a price target of CHF17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #1604 out of 7584 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019