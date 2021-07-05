Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Kilroy Realty (KRC), UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kilroy Realty (KRC – Research Report) and UBS Group AG (UBS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kilroy Realty (KRC)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Kilroy Realty on July 1 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.49, close to its 52-week high of $74.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.10.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG on July 2 and set a price target of CHF17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #1604 out of 7584 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.37.

