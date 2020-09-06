Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Kilroy Realty (KRC), Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kilroy Realty (KRC – Research Report) and Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kilroy Realty (KRC)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Kilroy Realty on August 28 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 69.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kilroy Realty with a $67.38 average price target, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

In a report issued on August 28, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Western Bank, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Canadian Western Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.77, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

