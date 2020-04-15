Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Bank of America (BAC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report) and Bank of America (BAC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $172.82.

Hawken wrote:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Goldman Sachs nach Zahlen auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 185 US-Dollar belassen. Die US-Investmentbank habe in einem unruhigen Quartal recht gut abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Brennan Hawken in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 12:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Hawken is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Hawken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Franklin Resources, and E*Trade Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $221.45 average price target, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report released today, Saul Martinez from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.50.

Martinez observed:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Bank of America nach Zahlen auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 20 US-Dollar belassen. Der erste Eindruck sei recht ermutigend, schrieb Analyst Saul Martinez am Mittwoch in einem Kommentar. Im Fokus stunden aber die Signale aus der Telefonkonferenz./ag/ajx Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 11:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Martinez is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Martinez covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and PNC Financial.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold.

