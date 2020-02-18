Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), CI Financial (CIFAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF – Research Report) and CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

In a report released today, Pammi Bir from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.41, close to its 52-week high of $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is ranked #864 out of 5917 analysts.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.44, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$15.25 price target.

CI Financial (CIFAF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on CI Financial today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.22, equals to its 52-week high of $19.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

CI Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.08, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

