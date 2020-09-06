Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF), NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF – Research Report) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Western Bank today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dechaine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Dechaine covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Western Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.77, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF)

In a report released today, Tal Woolley from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Woolley is ranked #4646 out of 6903 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.35, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.75 price target.

