Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), Federated Hermes (FHI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report), Federated Hermes (FHI – Research Report) and First Financial Bancorp (FFBC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report issued on January 29, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 59.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.22.

Federated Hermes (FHI)

In a report issued on January 29, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Federated Hermes, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Federated Hermes with a $29.33 average price target.

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on First Financial Bancorp on January 29 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Financial Bancorp with a $21.00 average price target, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

