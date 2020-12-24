Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Apartment Income REIT and a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apartment Income REIT is a Hold with an average price target of $40.00, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.