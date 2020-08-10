Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Post Holdings (POST), New Age Beverages (NBEV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Post Holdings (POST – Research Report) and New Age Beverages (NBEV – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Post Holdings (POST)

In a report released today, Kenneth Zaslow from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Post Holdings, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pilgrim’s Pride, General Mills, and Kraft Heinz.

Post Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.86.

New Age Beverages (NBEV)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on New Age Beverages. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 60.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Age Beverages is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

