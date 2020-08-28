Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Activision Blizzard (ATVI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Hold rating on Activision Blizzard on March 9. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.90, close to its 52-week high of $87.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $94.13 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.