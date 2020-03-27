Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Veoneer (VNE), Nordex (NRDXF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Veoneer (VNE – Research Report) and Nordex (NRDXF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Veoneer (VNE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Veoneer to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.48, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.1% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75, implying a 107.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital upgraded Nordex to Hold, with a price target of EUR9.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.25, close to its 52-week low of $6.05.

Lindahl has an average return of 33.1% when recommending Nordex.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is ranked #841 out of 6190 analysts.

Nordex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.