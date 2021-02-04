Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Lennox International (LII), Cummins (CMI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lennox International (LII – Research Report) and Cummins (CMI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lennox International (LII)

In a report issued on February 2, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. assigned a Hold rating to Lennox International, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $270.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 67.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Lennox International with a $281.38 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Cummins (CMI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Hold rating on Cummins yesterday and set a price target of $239.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.54, close to its 52-week high of $254.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $244.00, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Vertical Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

