Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: CSW Industrials (CSWI), Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CSW Industrials (CSWI – Research Report) and Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CSW Industrials (CSWI)

In a report released today, Joseph Mondillo from Sidoti maintained a Hold rating on CSW Industrials, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mondillo is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 37.9% success rate. Mondillo covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Briggs & Stratton, Columbus Mckinnon, and Astec Industries.

CSW Industrials has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.00.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings today and set a price target of $6.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.15, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1706 out of 6532 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.03.

