October 10, 2020

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Uniper SE (UNPRF), Repsol (REPYY)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Uniper SE (UNPRFResearch Report) and Repsol (REPYYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report issued on October 8, Jose Porta from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Porta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 54.7% success rate. Porta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniper SE is a Hold with an average price target of $31.76.

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado maintained a Buy rating on Repsol on October 8 and set a price target of EUR10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.45, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #1355 out of 7010 analysts.

Repsol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.31, implying a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR9.60 price target.

