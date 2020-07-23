Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Sempra Energy (SRE), EOG Resources (EOG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sempra Energy (SRE – Research Report) and EOG Resources (EOG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sempra Energy (SRE)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Sempra Energy yesterday and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Sempra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.91, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on July 21, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $141.00 price target.

EOG Resources (EOG)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.7% and a 33.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.06, representing a 29.2% upside. In a report issued on July 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

