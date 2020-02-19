February 19, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Emera (EMRAF), Duke Energy (DUK)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emera (EMRAFResearch Report) and Duke Energy (DUKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Emera (EMRAF)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Emera today and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.39, close to its 52-week high of $46.35.

Kwan has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Emera.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked #128 out of 5925 analysts.

Emera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.52.

Duke Energy (DUK)

In a report released today, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Duke Energy, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.89, close to its 52-week high of $102.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duke Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.45, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $108.00 price target.

