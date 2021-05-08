May 8, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Canadian Natural (CNQ)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Canadian Natural (CNQResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on May 6, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.36, close to its 52-week high of $34.46.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.78, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$48.00 price target.

