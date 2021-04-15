Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report) and Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on April 13, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.41, close to its 52-week high of $32.64.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.11, representing a 24.9% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$49.00 price target.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

In a report issued on April 13, AltaCorp Captial from ATB Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Tamarack Valley Energy, with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.92, close to its 52-week high of $1.96.

Tamarack Valley Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.41, which is a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Desjardins also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

