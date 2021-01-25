January 25, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Facebook (FB)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZIResearch Report) and Facebook (FBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.27.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 87.0% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ZoomInfo Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Facebook (FB)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $327.42, representing a 20.4% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019