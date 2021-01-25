Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Facebook (FB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI – Research Report) and Facebook (FB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.27.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 87.0% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ZoomInfo Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.38.

Facebook (FB)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $327.42, representing a 20.4% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

