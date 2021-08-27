Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Workday (WDAY), Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY – Research Report) and Bill.com Holdings (BILL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report released today, Ray McDonough from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Workday, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $246.76.

According to TipRanks.com, McDonough is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 100.0% success rate. McDonough covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, Oracle, and SAP AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $276.17 average price target, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Bill.com Holdings, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $219.05, close to its 52-week high of $222.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 81.3% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Qualtrics International, and Procore Technologies.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.89, implying a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $250.00 price target.

