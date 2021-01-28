January 28, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Western Digital (WDC), Juniper Networks (JNPR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Western Digital (WDCResearch Report) and Juniper Networks (JNPRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Western Digital (WDC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and Skyworks Solutions.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.60, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released yesterday, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $27.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.80, implying a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

