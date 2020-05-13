May 13, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Vuzix (VUZI), Infinera (INFN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vuzix (VUZIResearch Report) and Infinera (INFNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vuzix (VUZI)

In a report released today, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Vuzix, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 37.9% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, Avid Technology, and Alarm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vuzix with a $3.50 average price target.

Infinera (INFN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating on Infinera today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinera with a $8.15 average price target, a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

