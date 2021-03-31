March 31, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Veeva Systems (VEEV), Phreesia (PHR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veeva Systems (VEEVResearch Report), Phreesia (PHRResearch Report) and Ciena (CIENResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $327.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Phreesia (PHR)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ciena. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019