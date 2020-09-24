September 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: USA Technologies (USAT), Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on USA Technologies (USATResearch Report) and Insight Enterprises (NSITResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

USA Technologies (USAT)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

USA Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, representing a 35.0% upside. In a report issued on September 11, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insight Enterprises with a $67.17 average price target.

