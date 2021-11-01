November 1, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Skylight Health Group (SLHG), RingCentral (RNG)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Skylight Health Group (SLHGResearch Report), RingCentral (RNGResearch Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

In a report released today, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Skylight Health Group, with a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #98 out of 7715 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skylight Health Group with a $5.65 average price target.

RingCentral (RNG)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $243.78, close to its 52-week low of $207.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tufin Software Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RingCentral with a $370.86 average price target, which is a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Gollan maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is ranked #1670 out of 7715 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.79, a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR160.00 price target.

