Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Sensata (ST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Sensata (ST – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sensata (ST)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Buy rating on Sensata on October 5 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 73.3% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Littelfuse, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $65.71 average price target.

