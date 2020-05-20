May 20, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Phreesia (PHR), Baidu (BIDU)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Phreesia (PHRResearch Report), Baidu (BIDUResearch Report) and T Mobile US (TMUSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report released today, Donald Hooker from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.50.

Hooker has an average return of 13.5% when recommending Phreesia.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is ranked #447 out of 6589 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phreesia with a $27.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Baidu (BIDU)

KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung maintained a Buy rating on Baidu today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $109.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is ranked #1769 out of 6589 analysts.

Baidu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.69, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Brandon Nispel from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.60, close to its 52-week high of $102.73.

Nispel has an average return of 12.7% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is ranked #499 out of 6589 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $104.27 average price target, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019