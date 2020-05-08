Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: PDF Solutions (PDFS), Microchip (MCHP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PDF Solutions (PDFS – Research Report), Microchip (MCHP – Research Report) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDF Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $102.80 average price target, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

DASAN Zhone Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.83.

