Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Paycom (PAYC), Freshworks (FRSH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paycom (PAYC – Research Report) and Freshworks (FRSH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Paycom (PAYC)

In a report released today, Ray McDonough from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Paycom, with a price target of $595.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $553.23, close to its 52-week high of $558.97.

According to TipRanks.com, McDonough is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 71.4% success rate. McDonough covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, BlackLine, and Workday.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paycom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $535.10, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $655.00 price target.

Freshworks (FRSH)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Freshworks, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 82.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Zeta Global Holdings Corp, and Qualtrics International.

Freshworks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.83, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

