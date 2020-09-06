September 6, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: PagerDuty (PD), Yext (YEXT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PagerDuty (PDResearch Report), Yext (YEXTResearch Report) and Apple (AAPLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

PagerDuty (PD)

In a report issued on August 28, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PagerDuty, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 73.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

PagerDuty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.33, a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Monness also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Yext (YEXT)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Yext on August 28 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yext is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on September 4, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Buy rating on Apple on August 30 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 47.6% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.63, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.75 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

